Pasco Man in Serious Condition After Being Stabbed in the Neck

PASCO, Wash.--An 18-year-old Pasco man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck, possibly with a screwdriver.

Antonio F. Deleon told police he was stabbed with a screwdriver at a party on the 900 block of South 8th Avenue just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday night.

After being stabbed, police say Deleon walked to a friends house a few blocks away where they called an ambulance.

He was taken to Lourdes Medical Center then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Pasco police are still looking for suspects.