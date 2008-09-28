Pasco Man in Serious Condition After Being Stabbed in the Neck - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pasco Man in Serious Condition After Being Stabbed in the Neck

Posted: Updated:
PASCO, Wash.--An 18-year-old Pasco man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck, possibly with a screwdriver.

Antonio F. Deleon told police he was stabbed with a screwdriver at a party on the 900 block of South 8th Avenue just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday night.

After being stabbed, police say Deleon walked to a friends house a few blocks away where they called an ambulance.

He was taken to Lourdes Medical Center then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Pasco police are still looking for suspects.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures