Yakima Vendor Sets Up Shop at the State Fair for the 30th Straight Year

YAKIMA--The Central Washington State Fair is a yearly tradition, and Hazel Nelson's Canadian Bacon Burger stand is part of that tradition for the 30th year. Nelson first opened her stand at the fair in 1978. She has added a couple items to the menu since then, but her burgers have not changed much. She told us how she has managed to stick around for so long.

"The Canadian bacon burger is like the Cadillac of the hamburger," Nelson said. "[It has] Canadian bacon, hamburger, cheese, all the trimmings, everything but the kitchen sink."



Nelson runs her burger stand every summer at fairs and events all over Washington. She said rising gas and food prices have made business tougher this year, but said people are more understanding than usual about the higher prices.

