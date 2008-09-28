Yakima Family Welcomes Soldier Back From Iraq

YAKIMA--A Yakima family welcomed their son back from serving in Iraq. Martin Cerrillos got back from Mosul, Iraq, on Saturday. He had been stationed there for eight months. Serving in the army has kept him away from home since January. He is glad to be out of the 130 degree temperatures in Mosul. Cerrillos said he is looking forward to enjoying the comforts of home.

"[It's great to see] family, and just hang out with the friends, catch up on what I've missed," Cerrillos said. "And I finally get to sleep in."



Cerrillos was welcomed home yesterday by about 20 friends and family members. He will be home for 18 days, then he has to go back to Iraq to finish his yearlong deployment. He hopes to use his Army experience to get an education when he finishes serving.