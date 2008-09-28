'Time of Remembrance" Honors Fallen Washington Soldiers

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.--At Sunday's "Time of Remembrance" Memorial Service at Flat Top Park, 137 Washingtonians who lost their lives in the war were honored.

Posters of each soldier greeted families and friends as they entered the park.

First Gentleman Mike Gregoire read a prepared statement from the governor which said in part, 'These men and women leave a legacy of noble character and fierce resolve."

Director of Washington Veterans Affairs John Lee also payed tribute.

Mothers we talked to say the event helps them carry on.

"For people to walk by and actually see a face on our posters, a face on that soldiers name, brings it more into reality than to see the name up there," says Shirley Schmunk.

"In spirit, I know that he's with us," mentions Mildred Hall. It makes it easier because talking with other mothers and fathers and just seeing everyone around."

The names of each fallen soldier was also read to the crowd.