Update on Area Veterans Center

PASCO, Wash.--It's been three years since the Department of Defense decommissioned the Wagenaar Army Reserve Center in Pasco.

Since that time, the Columbia Basin Veterans Coalition has been trying to use the space to help other veterans.

At Sunday's "Time of Remembrance" Memorial Service, Washington Director of Veterans Affairs John Lee talked about the building.

His answer seems promising.

"I think the city and the counties are very much behind it," says John Lee. And I think in the short term, you're going to see that a reality."

Lee says he isn't sure if the Wagenaar Army Reserve Center will be chosen.

However, he'll be returning to the Tri-Cities in about two weeks for a meeting to discuss other possible locations.

Local veterans along with Pasco city leaders will join him.