GRANGER, Wash.-- Washington State patrol Troopers are looking for a driver who drove into another car in Granger then ran from the scene.

The driver they're looking for was in a 1996 Eagle Talon. He or she was turning from Bailey Avenue onto State Route 223, didn't yield, and hit a Ford Taurus that was driving on SR-223.

Two people in the Taurus were taken to the hospital, but the driver of the Taurus wasn't injured.