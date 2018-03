YAKIMA, Wash. -- Warm and sunny weather attracted thousands to the Central Washington State Fair this past weekend and organizers say it's a good start to reaching their attendance goals.

Last year, overall attendance failed to reach 300,000 because of poor weather.

Monday will feature a Battle of the Bands at 6 p.m. on the Budweiser stage. On Tuesday, the country music group Blackhawk will perform.

Tickets are available at the box office. Gates open Monday at 11 a.m.