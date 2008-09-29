Mariners 4, Athletics 3

SEATTLE (AP) - The most disappointing season in the Seattle

Mariners' 32-year history came to a close yesterday at Safeco Field

with a 4-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

The Mariners finished 2008 with a 61-101 record, in last place

in the American League West for the fourth time in five seasons.

They wound up 39 games behind the division champion Los Angeles

Angels.

With a $118 million payroll and after winning 88 games in 2007,

the Mariners expected to challenge the Angels this season. Instead,

they became the first team with a $100 million payroll to lose 100

games, firing manager John McLaren and general manager Bill Bavasi

during the season.

In yesterday's game, Ichiro Suzuki had two hits and scored the

decisive run for the Mariners. Suzuki finished 2008 with 213 hits,

tying him with Boston's Dustin Pedroia for the most hits in the

major leagues this season. Suzuki led the majors in hits for the

fifth time. Only Ty Cobb, Pete Rose, Stan Musial and Tony Gwynn

have done that.

Suzuki finished the season batting .310, his 15th consecutive

season above .300 in Japan and the major leagues.

