Huskies QB To Have Right Hand Examined Today

SEATTLE (AP) - A University of Washington spokesman says
starting Huskies quarterback Jake Locker will have his right hand
examined by a hand specialist today.
Locker, a sophomore, suffered a broken right thumb in the second
quarter of the Huskies' 35-28 loss to Stanford on Saturday night in
Seattle.
Offensive coordinator Tim Lappano says Locker could be out for
six weeks, although he might be back in two weeks at another
position.
Redshirt freshman Ronnie Fouch took over after Locker was
injured when he apparently threw a block in front of Jordan Polk on
a reverse play that went 27 yards.
Fouch completed 13 of 27 passes for 186 and one touchdown and
also ran for one touchdown as the Huskies' record fell to 0-4.
Washington has eight games left on its schedule, facing 2 and 2
Arizona in a Pac-10 game next Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Tucson. The
Huskies are 0-2 in Pac-10 play, while the Wildcats are 1-0.
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)