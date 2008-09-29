Huskies QB To Have Right Hand Examined Today

SEATTLE (AP) - A University of Washington spokesman says

starting Huskies quarterback Jake Locker will have his right hand

examined by a hand specialist today.

Locker, a sophomore, suffered a broken right thumb in the second

quarter of the Huskies' 35-28 loss to Stanford on Saturday night in

Seattle.

Offensive coordinator Tim Lappano says Locker could be out for

six weeks, although he might be back in two weeks at another

position.

Redshirt freshman Ronnie Fouch took over after Locker was

injured when he apparently threw a block in front of Jordan Polk on

a reverse play that went 27 yards.

Fouch completed 13 of 27 passes for 186 and one touchdown and

also ran for one touchdown as the Huskies' record fell to 0-4.

Washington has eight games left on its schedule, facing 2 and 2

Arizona in a Pac-10 game next Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Tucson. The

Huskies are 0-2 in Pac-10 play, while the Wildcats are 1-0.

