Soldier's Mother 'Ecstatic' About Obama's Bracelet

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The mother of a Wisconsin soldier killed in
Iraq says she was "ecstatic" when Barack Obama mentioned during
Friday's debate that he wears the bracelet she had given him in
honor of her son.
Sergeant Ryan Jopek was killed by a roadside bomb in 2006.
Tracy Jopek sharply disputes Internet reports that suggested
Obama exploited her son for political gain. She says it was
appropriate for him to mention the bracelet because he was
responding to John McCain's assertion that a soldier's mother had
given him a bracelet.
Mrs. Jopek also likes the way Obama countered the argument that
leaving Iraq would mean soldiers will have died in vain. As he put
it during the debate, "No U.S. soldier ever dies in vain, because
they're carrying out the missions of their commander in chief."
