Soldier's Mother 'Ecstatic' About Obama's Bracelet

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The mother of a Wisconsin soldier killed in

Iraq says she was "ecstatic" when Barack Obama mentioned during

Friday's debate that he wears the bracelet she had given him in

honor of her son.

Sergeant Ryan Jopek was killed by a roadside bomb in 2006.

Tracy Jopek sharply disputes Internet reports that suggested

Obama exploited her son for political gain. She says it was

appropriate for him to mention the bracelet because he was

responding to John McCain's assertion that a soldier's mother had

given him a bracelet.

Mrs. Jopek also likes the way Obama countered the argument that

leaving Iraq would mean soldiers will have died in vain. As he put

it during the debate, "No U.S. soldier ever dies in vain, because

they're carrying out the missions of their commander in chief."

