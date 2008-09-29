Benton County Commissioners Meet to Discuss Expansion and Remodeling Plans

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- The meeting on Monday, September 29th. came as a follow up to a petition presented by Fred Staples on September 15th., to move the county seat.

Benton County Commissioners have asked for advice from the Attorney General's Office, and the Prosecutor's Office.

At this time they've put expansion plans on hold, in case the county seat issue makes it to the ballot on 2010. Commissioners say they have to be prepared in case people say yes to the county seat move.

But they're making sure not to rush anything.

"We're not going to slam dunk anything, we're going to be very careful what we look at but at the same time we do have offices that have been built for years, and have expansion needs, so it's a balancing act," said Claude Oliver, Benton County Commissioner.

The expansion plans include a $13 million Administrative Annex, and a $3 million Court House remodel.

In order for the county seat move to be on the ballot in 2010, a new number of signatures has to presented to the county.

That number will be determined after the November election.