Investigators Looking Into Two Structure Fires

YAKIMA, Wash- Investigators are looking into a structure fire that happened at Spruce street and South Fair Avenue. No one was hurt, but this isn't the first fire at the property.

This is the third fire at this location just this month. And what's interesting, these houses are abandoned with no electricity.

Several houses and trailers sit on the property, now owned by the City of Yakima. Earlier this month, on the 14th a house and garage were burnt. Then later that day a small fire flared-up the side of another structure on the property.

Making tonight's fire number three. The city purchased the land with the intention of demolishing the structures and expanding the park.

SELAH, Wash-- Another fire is under investigation Monday night after an apartment broke-out in flames. No one was hurt, but at least one family will be without a home tonight as firefighters put our hot spots and pick through the roof.

Firefighters said the fire started outside in some bushes next to the building, then quickly spread to the attic. The fire is being considered suspicious because of its origin in the shrubs.

Firefighters will continue hosing down both structures to avoid any flare-ups.