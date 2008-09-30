New Study Recommends Cardiac Patients Be Screened For Depression

DALLAS, Texas (AP) - The American Heart Association says all cardiac patients should be regularly screened for signs of depression.

The group says depression is about three times more common in heart attack survivors and those hospitalized with heart problems.

The findings are published in the journal, Circulation.

The study's authors say only about half of heart doctors report treating depression in their patients and not all of those diagnosed with depression are treated.

The panel says depression can result in poorer treatment outcomes and a poorer quality of life.

They say depressed patients may skip their medications or otherwise hamper their recovery.