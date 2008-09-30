Home Of Former Walla Walla Prison Guard Searched After His Drug Arrest

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The home of a Walla Walla prison guard was searched after he was arrested for smuggling drugs into the Walla Walla Prison.

20-year-old Camren Jones of Kennewick use to work at the prison.

He's accused of delivering heroin, cocaine, methadone and marijuana to a prisoner. He was arrested last week.

Kennewick police teamed up with Walla Walla Police last Friday to search his home on the 9200 block of Gage Boulevard in Kennewick.

Monday night it was unclear what or if anything was found during the search.