Scammers Taking Advantage of People During Financial Crisis

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- As the financial market becomes more unstable, Better Business Bureau leaders say scammers are out in full force.

Scammers are taking advantage of people with bank accounts that could be in jeopardy by e-mailing or calling people and asking them to re-confirm personal information. They're also sending e-mails saying they've enhanced your banks security system and need more of your personal information.

Since many consumers are already confused, they often just give out their personal information, and that makes the scammers' jobs easier.

E-mails from scammers have become so good it's often hard to tell the phonies from the real ones, but BBB leaders say the bank will never cold call you or e-mail to ask for information. Norma Miller, a business consultant for the BBB, says, "If you lose, they [banks] lose. So your banks and the other institutions are not going to send you an e-mail asking for that information."

Miller says don't ever give out information to someone who calls you or e-mails you, always initiate the contact, and don't click on links in e-mails.

