$100-million May Go to WA Outdoor Projects, $1.8-mil. to Yakima Co.

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Funding Board approved a $100-million request for recreation and wildlife habitat projects.

If approved by the Governor's Office, more than $1.8-million will go to Yakima County.  The money would go to improve Tim's Pond public access, restoring Morgan Lake, acquiring the Yakima Levee Trail, developing a youth soccer complex, and building the Naches Trail.

These projects are seeking funding under the Washington Wildlife and Recreation program, which was established in 1990.
    

