Benton County Commissioners Move Forward For Dog Ordinance In County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Benton County Commissioners make moves on Monday to form a plan on how to deal with stray or abandoned dogs in the county.

In Benton County, there is no ordinance to deal with abandon or stray dogs. Authorities will only respond if the animal is considered dangerous.

There has been an ongoing effort to create an animal control for people living in the county.

Monday Benton County Commissioners voted two to one in favor of creating a deal with West Richland Animal Control.

They are considering a new facility in West Richland that would be big enough to house all the animals and considering how much staff is need to effectively run the operation.

Commissioner Claude Oliver said cases like the injured and abandoned dog Chocolate shed light to this huge problem.

Oliver said, "There are another 1000 Chocolates out there and so you've got a big responsibility to the total, collective community... thank God Chocolate did (get adopted), but we've got a large responsibility to address this problem."

They voted two to one to draft an ordinance that will go to public hearings.

There are still a lot of details to be worked out and no date has been set for the hearings.