PASCO, Wash.-- Police say an 18-year-old Pasco man who was stabbed with a screwdriver over the weekend knows the suspect.

Antonio Deleon told police he was stabbed with a screwdriver in the neck at a party on the 900 block of South Eight Avenue in Pasco Saturday night.

Deleon was taken to Lourdes Medical Center then air-lifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Pasco police say he is recovering and they will continue to try to get him to tell them who stabbed him.