Former Sonics Get Fresh Start In Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former member of the Seattle SuperSonics

are still learning to navigate their way around their new NBA city,

Oklahoma City.

Point guard Earl Watson says he's gotten lost many times in

Oklahoma City because he doesn't know when a street changes names

or when a freeway doesn't run through the whole city.

Watson spent four of his previous eight NBA seasons in Seattle.

Watson's aren't the only mishaps in the team's transition from

Seattle to Oklahoma City over the past three months since owner

Clay Bennett reached a settlement to move the team out of the

Pacific Northwest after more than four decades.

Forward Chris Wilcox got his box springs delivered from Seattle,

but said it would have been nice to have his mattress come in at

the same time.

The former Sonics need all the positives they can get after a

franchise-worst 20 wins last season. They brought in Desmond Mason

and Joe Smith to provide veteran leadership for the young core that

features Kevin Durant and fellow first-round picks Jeff Green,

Russell Westbrook and D.J. White.



