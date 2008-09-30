Former Sonics Get Fresh Start In Oklahoma City

Former Sonics Get Fresh Start In Oklahoma CityPosted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former member of the Seattle SuperSonics
are still learning to navigate their way around their new NBA city,
Oklahoma City.
Point guard Earl Watson says he's gotten lost many times in
Oklahoma City because he doesn't know when a street changes names
or when a freeway doesn't run through the whole city.
Watson spent four of his previous eight NBA seasons in Seattle.
Watson's aren't the only mishaps in the team's transition from
Seattle to Oklahoma City over the past three months since owner
Clay Bennett reached a settlement to move the team out of the
Pacific Northwest after more than four decades.
Forward Chris Wilcox got his box springs delivered from Seattle,
but said it would have been nice to have his mattress come in at
the same time.
The former Sonics need all the positives they can get after a
franchise-worst 20 wins last season. They brought in Desmond Mason
and Joe Smith to provide veteran leadership for the young core that
features Kevin Durant and fellow first-round picks Jeff Green,
Russell Westbrook and D.J. White.
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
