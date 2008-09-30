Locker Out For 6-8 weeks For Washington

SEATTLE (AP) - Off to an 0-4 start, the University of Washington

football team received some more bad news yesterday when doctors

told coach Tyrone Willingham that starting quarterback Jake Locker

will be out for up to eight weeks.

Locker broke his right thumb in the second quarter of Saturday

night's 35-28 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The star sophomore from Ferndale had surgery yesterday morning

to repair the fracture.

Willingham says redshirt freshman quarterback Ronnie Fouch will

run the Huskies' offense until Locker returns.

Willingham announced Locker's initial timetable as being

sidelined for six to eight weeks, meaning Locker could be back

taking snaps before the end of the season. Six weeks would have

Locker available in time for the Huskies' Nov. 15 game against

UCLA. A full eight-week recovery would get Locker back in time for

the season finale Dec. 6 at California.

(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)