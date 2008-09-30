Locker Out For 6-8 weeks For Washington

SEATTLE (AP) - Off to an 0-4 start, the University of Washington
football team received some more bad news yesterday when doctors
told coach Tyrone Willingham that starting quarterback Jake Locker
will be out for up to eight weeks.
Locker broke his right thumb in the second quarter of Saturday
night's 35-28 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.
The star sophomore from Ferndale had surgery yesterday morning
to repair the fracture.
Willingham says redshirt freshman quarterback Ronnie Fouch will
run the Huskies' offense until Locker returns.
Willingham announced Locker's initial timetable as being
sidelined for six to eight weeks, meaning Locker could be back
taking snaps before the end of the season. Six weeks would have
Locker available in time for the Huskies' Nov. 15 game against
UCLA. A full eight-week recovery would get Locker back in time for
the season finale Dec. 6 at California.
