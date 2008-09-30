McCain Urges Treasury Department To Take Action Posted: Tuesday, September 30, 2008 12:23 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, September 30, 2008 12:23 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republican presidential nominee John

McCain is urging the Treasury Department to intervene aggressively

to limit damage from the financial meltdown, action that McCain

says President Bush can take with the stroke of a pen.

Opening a business round-table Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa,

McCain said he has urged the Treasury to use its exchange

stabilization fund "as creatively as possible" to backstop the

market crisis. He says officials also should use the authority

granted in a housing bill to purchase up to a trillion dollars in

mortgages.

McCain decried the defeat of the financial bailout measure in

the House, and he warned that the nation's political leaders will

have to take risks even though solutions to the crisis may be

unpopular.



