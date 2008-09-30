Cheaper Alternative for Fair Parking

YAKIMA, Wa.- Now you can spend your money on the ride and greasy food. There is a free shuttle that goes to and from the fair.

The Yakima Transit shuttle picks people up at the Gateway Center at two locations. One is near the Office Max parking lot and the other one is across the street from the Visitors Center. Fair parking costs 6 dollars and nearby lots charge up to 5 dollars.

I spoke to one man that is working at a booth at the fair and he says taking the shuttle is the best way to go.

"When you're going to the fair everyday, even though I have a pass...parking is hard to find and sometimes you've got to park 6 miles away," said Brian Campfield, a shuttle rider.

The bus runs all day, every day for the fair and does picks ups and drop offs every 15 to 20 minutes. The shuttle opens 30 minutes before the fair starts and closes at 10:30 p.m.