Artists Originally From Yakima Showcased at Allied Arts

YAKIMA, Wash-- Yakima is home to many artists, and now they're being featured in the exhibit, "Artists Originally From." This display at the Peggy Lewis Gallery showcases five artists raised in Yakima who've gone on to work full time in their craft.

The artists are now working miles apart in places like Seattle and Portland. But, there are similarities in their work. Several of the pieces feature birds.

"It's really fresh and really new and different from what a lot of Yakima sees. And so it's neat to see that people from here are producing things that are pushing the envelope a little bit," said Jessica Moskwa, executive director, Allied Arts.

The exhibit is a must see, but if you need more incentive, it's free. It's open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and runs through November 2nd.