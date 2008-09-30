Candidates For Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Face Off in Debate

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- As the November election approaches, the race for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, heats up.

With the clock ticking the incumbent gets a head start with her agenda.

"Our school funding system is broken and we need to fix it, no child left behind is too punitive and needs to be fixed," said Terry Bergeson, current State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Randy Dorn says the system is simply outdated.

"It was devised in 1978, it needs to be updated to the needs of the 21st. century, on what students needs are," said Dorn.

Another main issue on the table, the cost of the WASL.

"It's about $22 per student to administer, to develop and administer the WASL," said Bergeson.

But Dorn's numbers show the WASL costs much more.

"What people don't understand is that the WASL is too long and too expensive," said Dorn.

A former state representative, Dorn refers back to house bill 1209, passed in 1993. With a copy of it in hand, Dorn says much progress needs to be made in career technical education.

"We're going to have enough technology not only in every school or program in every school, but they're also going to be able to go home and use technology in their homes," said Dorn.

Progress the current Superintendent says has already come a long way.

"The old vocational education is a thing of the past, we have merged into an era of career and technical education," said Bergeson.