6th Annual Smartmap Expo Held in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- One of the biggest business conferences of the year kicks off on Wednesday, October 1st.

The 6th annual Smartmap Expo is a chance for people from hundreds of manufacturing companies across the Northwest to network. The event is put on by TRIDEC.

On Tuesday, business owners got a chance to tour the Lampson International facility in Kennewick. Organizers say they hope this year's expo will bring more exposure for the Tri-Cities.

"We get a lot of people who have never been to the Tri-Cities before, and so by getting them in town because of this event they get to see really what we're all about and the vast majority of them are immensely impressed," said Gary White, Director of Business Retention and Expansion.

Most of the events will be held at the Three Rivers Convention Center. The Smartmap Expo is Wednesday and Thursday.