OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Department of Revenue reports property tax revenues increased 6.2 percent to $8.2 billion in 2008.

The department said Tuesday more than half of the increase stemmed from new construction and voter-approved levies.

According to the agency, about 1.3 percent of the 6.2 percent increase came from new construction added to the tax rolls and 2.1 percent was the result of voter-approved tax increases for junior taxing districts.

The remaining 2.8 percent increase consists of the regular 1 percent annual increase in tax revenues for cities and counties, and voter-approved tax increases for schools, parks and other purposes.