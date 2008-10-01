This Year's Fire Season Not as Bad in Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Fire season is over, and the fire danger rating is finally down to moderate.

Benton County Fire District #4 Chief Mike Spring says there were the same number of fires that started this year as in the past, but not nearly as many acres burned as in past fire seasons.

Chief Spring says the weather has a lot to do with why less land was damaged by wildfires. He explains, that it was "not as hot. [There were] not as many lightning strikes and storms, and not as many sets [arsons]." He also attributes it do new fire-fighting techniques and better resource distribution.

Even though fire season is over and the danger has been reduced to moderate, you still need to be very careful. The ground is still dry and there can always be a windy day.

