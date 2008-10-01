More Detailed Food Labels Required, Tri-Cities Shoppers Like the New Law

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Grocery stores are preparing for a new federal law that takes effect Wednesday. The law requires food manufacturers and grocery stores to provide country or origin labels on a number of food items. It applies to meat, poultry, some nuts, and fresh vegetables and fruits.

Some stores and manufacturers already label everything, but it'll be a big change for those that don't.

KNDU talked to shoppers who all say they like this new law. Robert Paulsell says, "I think it might be a good thing."

Shopper Mike Smilie says, "I think it's a good idea to have the county of origin on it. With all the problems out there in the world, with all the food and stuff like that, it's nice to know where something is coming from."

A few others also cited recent scares around the world like salmonella tainted peppers from Mexico and China's Melamine milk scandal, saying those make them think more about what they put in their body.

Each labeling violation could have a $1,000 fine.

