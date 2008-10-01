Beer and Wine Tasting Pilot Program at Some Grocery Stores Begins Wednesday

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- 30 grocery stores around the state will be part of a year-long pilot program allowing wine and beer tastings at the store.

The Washington State Liquor Control Board randomly selected the stores that can now have one tasting a month starting Wednesday. They will closely be monitored, and the State Legislature will look at the findings in December 2009, possibly making tastings at stores legal after the pilot program.

No stores in the Tri-Cities were selected to participate in the pilot.