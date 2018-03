KENNEWICK, Wash.-- The Southridge High School Heat Wave Dance Team is trying to raise money so they can go to Hawaii and dance at half-time in the Pro Bowl.

They qualified to do this at a dance camp at Gonzaga University. Most Tuesday night's they are at the Dairy Queen in Kennewick for Tailgate Tuesday. One dancer says they're out there most Tuesdays and usually bring in $250 to $300.

The trip will cost $1,000 per person, and the girls say it looks like they will raise enough money to go.