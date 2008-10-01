Huskies, Cougars Both Big Underdogs

UNDATED (AP) - Both Washington and Washington State will be big

underdogs on Saturday when they go on the road for Pac-10 football

games.

The 1-4 Cougars are listed as 17-point underdogs against 1-3

UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., at 7:15 p.m. while the

0-4 Huskies are 20 1/2-point underdogs against 3-1 Arizona in

Tucson, Ariz., at 4:30 p.m.

Both Washington and Washington State are off to 0-2 starts in

Pac-10 play this season. The Cougars are coming off a 63-14 loss

against Oregon at home last week, while the Huskies are trying to

regroup after losing 35-28 to Stanford at home in a game in which

they lost their star starting quarterback, sophomore Jake Locker,

for 6-8 weeks with a broken right thumb.

Redshirt freshman Ronnie Fouch will start at quarterback for

Washington at Tucson.

In Seattle last season, Arizona scored 22 points in the final

quarter to overcome a 41-26 fourth-quarter deficit and beat

Washington 48-41. In Pullman last season, Washington State broke

open a close game in the fourth quarter to defeat UCLA 27-7. The

Cougars have dominated the UCLA series of late, winning six of the

last seven, with the only defeat against the Bruins coming in

overtime in 2005 in Pullman.

