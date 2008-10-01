Huskies, Cougars Both Big Underdogs

Huskies, Cougars Both Big UnderdogsPosted: Updated:
UNDATED (AP) - Both Washington and Washington State will be big
underdogs on Saturday when they go on the road for Pac-10 football
games.
The 1-4 Cougars are listed as 17-point underdogs against 1-3
UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., at 7:15 p.m. while the
0-4 Huskies are 20 1/2-point underdogs against 3-1 Arizona in
Tucson, Ariz., at 4:30 p.m.
Both Washington and Washington State are off to 0-2 starts in
Pac-10 play this season. The Cougars are coming off a 63-14 loss
against Oregon at home last week, while the Huskies are trying to
regroup after losing 35-28 to Stanford at home in a game in which
they lost their star starting quarterback, sophomore Jake Locker,
for 6-8 weeks with a broken right thumb.
Redshirt freshman Ronnie Fouch will start at quarterback for
Washington at Tucson.
In Seattle last season, Arizona scored 22 points in the final
quarter to overcome a 41-26 fourth-quarter deficit and beat
Washington 48-41. In Pullman last season, Washington State broke
open a close game in the fourth quarter to defeat UCLA 27-7. The
Cougars have dominated the UCLA series of late, winning six of the
last seven, with the only defeat against the Bruins coming in
overtime in 2005 in Pullman.
