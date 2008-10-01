Seahawks Are 7-Point Underdogs This Week

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks are supposed to be
rested and healthy coming off a bye week, with wide receivers Deion
Branch and Bobby Engram available as targets for quarterback Matt
Hasselbeck for the first time this season.
But the oddsmakers have installed the 1-2 Seahawks as 7-point
underdogs when they face the 3-0 New York Giants on the road at
10:05 a.m. on Sunday.
A loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Giants would leave
the Seahawks with a 1-3 record. The last season the Seahawks
started off 1-3 was 2002, the last season the team didn't make the
playoffs.
The Seahawks won three of their first four games 3-1 last
season, when they went 10-6 and made the playoffs for the fifth
straight year, winning their fourth straight NFC West title.
With its 3-0 start, the Giants are the only unbeaten team in the
NFC this season. Like the Seahawks, they're coming off a bye week,
too.
