Seahawks Are 7-Point Underdogs This Week

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks are supposed to be

rested and healthy coming off a bye week, with wide receivers Deion

Branch and Bobby Engram available as targets for quarterback Matt

Hasselbeck for the first time this season.

But the oddsmakers have installed the 1-2 Seahawks as 7-point

underdogs when they face the 3-0 New York Giants on the road at

10:05 a.m. on Sunday.

A loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Giants would leave

the Seahawks with a 1-3 record. The last season the Seahawks

started off 1-3 was 2002, the last season the team didn't make the

playoffs.

The Seahawks won three of their first four games 3-1 last

season, when they went 10-6 and made the playoffs for the fifth

straight year, winning their fourth straight NFC West title.

With its 3-0 start, the Giants are the only unbeaten team in the

NFC this season. Like the Seahawks, they're coming off a bye week,

too.

