Officemax Showers Pasco Teacher with Office Supplies

PASCO, Wash. - Officemax makes a surprise visit to a Pasco school and showers a teacher with gifts. 

Isaac Stevens Middle School Drama Teacher Mrs. Lisa Pixler was awarded over $1,100.00 worth of office supplies. 

Pixler is one of 1,300 teachers nationwide selected by Officemax as an outstanding educator.

"This was a huge surprise.  I did not see this coming.  But I'm very grateful for these supplies.  This is going to make a big difference not just for me but for all of us," said Pixler.

The National Education Association reports the average teacher spends up to $1,200.00 of their own money on supplies every year.

Officemax hopes this will give teachers some economic relief.  Nationwide, the company gave away $1.5 million dollars worth of supplies.

