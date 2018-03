Road Work On Nob Hill Blvd. Limits Traffic Posted: Wednesday, October 1, 2008 7:39 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2008 10:50 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

YAKIMA--Construction on Nob Hill Boulevard began this week, limiting traffic to two lanes. Cascade Natural Gas is installing steel pipeline on Nob Hill from 30th Avenue to 64th Ave. The pipes will ensure they can provide enough heating to homes during the winter. Most of the work will be done at night, but some construction is happening during the day. Cascade expects the project to be done by the end of November.