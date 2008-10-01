Booster Seat Safety

A new study shows some booster seats may not position children properly in their seat belts.

A review of booster seats conducted by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute found that 13 booster seats don't put children in the best position to be protected in a crash.

The study shows the 13 seats listed may increase restraint use by making children more comfortable, but they don't position belts for optimal protection.

However, experts say parents should not interpret the evaluations to mean that poorly rated seats are not effective.

The Federal Government recommends car seats for children up to 40 pounds and booster seats for children over 40 pounds until they are eight years old or four feet, nine inches tall.

BEST BETS: Combi Kobuk, Fisher-Price Safe Voyage (with plastic clip), Graco TurboBooster, Britax Monarch, Britax Parkway, Fisher-Price Safe Voyage (highback), Laroche Bros. Teddy Bear, Recaro Young Style, Volvo Booster Cushion and Safeguard Go when it's used as a backless booster.

GOOD BETS: Highbacks Combi Kobuk, Graco TurboBooster and Safety Angel Ride Ryte, and combinations Recaro Young Sport and Safety 1st Dorel Apex 65, when used as highbacks.

NOT RECOMMENDED: Compass B505, Compass B510, Cosco/Dorel Traveler, EvenFlo Big Kid Confidence, Safety Angel Ride Ryte, Cosco/Dorel Alpha Omega, Cosco/Dorel (Eddie Bauer) Summit, Cosco Highback Booster, Dorel/Safety 1st (Eddie Bauer) Prospect, EvenFlo Chase Comfort Touch, EvenFlo Generations, Graco Cargo Zephyr, and Safety 1st Dorel Intera.