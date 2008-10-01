Harmon Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

KENNEWICK, Wash-- New information about a Benton City man convicted of beating a man to death. Twenty-six year-old Jonathen Harmon was sentenced Wednesday. He'll serve more than nine years in prison.



Harmon was charged with manslaughter for beating 60 year-old Jerry Collins, which triggered a stroke that caused Collins to die a few days later.



Collins' daughter said in court that her father was looking forward to retirement and will be greatly missed by their family.

"He started and ended every conversation with I love you and I'm proud of you, that unconditional support from him is priceless and now it's lost," said Collins Daughter.



Harmon told the Collins' family he was sorry for what he did and regretfully cannot take it back. In prison he says he will continue to seek drug and alcohol treatment and work toward his G.E.D.