Neighbors Wake Up to S.W.A.T. Teams and Helicopters

TRI-CITIES, Wash-- Many drug raids happened very early Wednesday morning and a lot of people got a rude awakening. Not only were suspects arrested and taken away, but their neighbors woke to a helicopter flying overhead.



Some saw an armored personal carrier like the military uses and both local law enforcement and heavily armed federal agents in their neighborhoods. A Finley family woke up to huge blasts.



"We just looked out the window and there was this helicopter. I guess they had a spot light turned on to the property down the road from where we live," said Ira Zamora, lives in Finley.



Two homes in the Sundance Mobile Home Park in Pasco were raided, neighbors say a woman living in this trailer was arrested.



"We just saw the S.W.A.T. Team and a couple of cop cars over there this morning like around 6 am," said Gustavo Razo, lives in Sundance Park.



One resident says she lives next to a known meth and marijuana dealer.



"I'm stuck living next to them and there is traffic all day, all night. So if there's drug busts here it's because the management is letting it happen and everybody in this neighborhood is really tired of having their places broken into and their cars," said Haley Talamontes, live in Sundance Park.

Just driving around Sundance Park Wednesday several neighbors say they can't believe what happened.