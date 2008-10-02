"Manhunt" Game Puts Pasco Homeowners On Edge

PASCO, Wash.--The game known as "Manhunt" is similar to a game of tag.

Pasco police officers say teenagers simply don't understand how serious their actions are.

A short time ago, Pasco police were called to the Shell gas station on Chapel Hill Boulevard because there were dozens of illegally parked cars in the lot; all of which belonged to teens playing the game.

Apparently, as many as 100 teenagers dressed in black would then scatter into nearby neighborhoods trespassing on private property.

All homeowners can do is call for help.

"(The game) causes homeowners to be alarmed," says Pasco police officer Chad Pettijohn. They don't know what's going on. They don't understand it's a game. They think that someone is breaking into their car or someone is trying to break into their house. They see that and of course call the police and we go and respond and investigate."

Officer Pettijohn says no arrests were made, but a few teens ended up having their cars towed.

Getting it back can cost up to $200.

If you notice anything suspicious near your home, call 911.

Police say a game like Manhunt is a serious issue and teens can go to jail.

They likely would also have to answer to mom and dad.