TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - When the Pac-10 football season began,

Arizona's Mike Stoops and Washington's Tyrone Willingham appeared

to be the two coaches facing the most pressure.

Stoops has quieted some of the talk in Tucson with the Wildcats'

3-1 start, while Willingham is being vilified in Seattle by a

fractured fan base ready for a change after an 0-4 start.

The Huskies and Wildcats meet at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Tucson,

headed in far different directions. The Wildcats are favored by 21

1/2 points.

Says Stoops: "What's meant to be will be. All you can worry

about is the things you can control."

If the Huskies weren't already reeling after their 35-28 loss to

Stanford last Saturday, they will be without star quarterback Jake

Locker for up to two months. Aside from a change in the offense

without Locker, the defense continues to rank near the bottom of

all Bowl Subdivision teams, allowing more than 500 yards per game.

Willingham is trying to avoid the first 0-5 start at Washington

in 39 years. He was asked this week how he would explain to his

bosses why he is still the right coach for the Huskies.

He replied: "Because I have the enthusiasm for it, the focus,

the concentration for it, and I'm still very much into what I'm

doing."

(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

