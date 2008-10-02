McCain "Confident" Palin Will Do Fine

NEW YORK (AP) - John McCain says the more people get to know his

running mate, the more they'll "love her."

He tells Fox News that he's "confident" she'll do fine in

tonight's debate against Joe Biden. He says, "She's smart, she's

tough" and has been in debates before.

McCain also dismissed suggestions he was upset with his staff

for holding Palin back and not letting her be herself on the

campaign trail. As he put it, "We let Sarah be Sarah."

Tonight's 90-minute event in St. Louis will be Palin's first

lengthy give-and-take session since joining the GOP ticket. It's

hosted by PBS anchor Gwen Ifill (EYE'-ful), who is writing a book

on blacks and politics, with a chapter on Barack Obama.

McCain said he wished "they had picked a moderator that isn't

writing a book favorable" to his opponent. But he says he's sure

Ifill will act as the "professional journalist that she is."

