Yakima Jail Stabbing Victim To Recover

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - The Yakima County sheriff's office says an
inmate who was stabbed in the jail should survive.
The 30-year-old man, Michael Lee Lewis, had been in critical
condition Tuesday night when he was taken to Yakima Regional
Medical Center.
Det. Stew Graham says other inmates were not cooperating with
investigators, but he'll send a report to prosecutors for possible
charges.
The county also reported that a jail inmate who died Aug. 16
died of a heart attack. Coroner Maury Rice said there appeared to
be no foul play in the death of 41-year-old Gail Kindness. She was
the daughter of Yakama tribal leader Mavis Kindness.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that inmates said she
complained of heroin withdrawal and being out of heart medication.
