Yakima Jail Stabbing Victim To Recover Posted: Thursday, October 2, 2008 2:10 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2008 10:48 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - The Yakima County sheriff's office says an

inmate who was stabbed in the jail should survive.

The 30-year-old man, Michael Lee Lewis, had been in critical

condition Tuesday night when he was taken to Yakima Regional

Medical Center.

Det. Stew Graham says other inmates were not cooperating with

investigators, but he'll send a report to prosecutors for possible

charges.

The county also reported that a jail inmate who died Aug. 16

died of a heart attack. Coroner Maury Rice said there appeared to

be no foul play in the death of 41-year-old Gail Kindness. She was

the daughter of Yakama tribal leader Mavis Kindness.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that inmates said she

complained of heroin withdrawal and being out of heart medication.





---

Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic,

http://www.yakima-herald.com



(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

