How to get a Coat from Coats for Kids

If your family needs winter jackets, you can go to the Salvation Army in Pasco

Make sure to bring in identification for you and each of your kids, such as a birth certificate, school ID, or drivers license. Salvation Army staff ask you to limit it to only one coat per family member.



Salvation Army Mid-Columbia

Street: 310 North 4th Avenue

City:Pasco, WA 99301-5324

Phone: (509) 547-2138

Coat pickup Days and Hours:

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9:00 - 10:30am and 1:00 - 3:30pm