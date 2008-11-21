How to get a Coat from Coats for Kids

If your family needs winter jackets, you can go to the Salvation Army in Pasco
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 until 10:45, and from 1:00 to 3:45.
Make sure to bring in identification for you and each of your kids, such as a birth certificate, school ID, or drivers license. Salvation Army staff ask you to limit it to only one coat per family member.
Salvation Army Mid-Columbia
Street: 310 North 4th Avenue
City:Pasco, WA 99301-5324
Phone: (509) 547-2138
Coat pickup Days and Hours:
Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9:00 - 10:30am and 1:00 - 3:30pm