Breezy conditions tonight will make our overnight lows of upper 40s and low 50s feel more like the mid to low 40s.
Wind speeds will vary from 15-25 mph with gusts between 25-35 mph mainly in the east slopes of the Cascades and the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys while reaching some parts of the Columbia Basin.
Smoke from the Bolt Creek fire in Snohomish County has made air quality moderate to unhealthy in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys, but very unhealthy in the Wenatchee Valley. The winds have caried the thicker smoke southeast into more of central Washington.
Winds and gusts will persist into the wee hours of the morning before calming down at the start of your Tuesday.
A surface cold front from the low passing to the north of us is decreasing temperatures tomorrow by 10 degrees.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with clear skies and sunshine for the rest of the week keeping things all quiet in the PACNW.
Could see a few high-level clouds passing overhead in the next couple days but overall, a beautiful week for mid-October in Washington to go see some leaves changing colors!
