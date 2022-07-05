10-Year-Old Girl Flies Over 2,000 Miles to Honor a Fallen Officer in Dance

TOLEDO, OH - A 10-year-old girl turned something so tragic, into something honoring.
Anthony Dia, a fallen police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in Toledo, Ohio by a man in a home depot parking lot on the 4th of July
two years ago, leaving behind his wife and two children. His last words on an emotional radio transmission were, "tell my family I love them." His death touched a little girl's heart more than 2,000 miles away in Hermiston Oregon.
"Being in a family with law enforcement I'm sure any on-duty death hits home because the world is so unpredictable," said Jayme Dia, Anthony Dia's Wife. "Everybody thinks it can't happen to me but here I am, you know a 31-year-old widow, so it happens. It's just the impact of it, I think all law enforcement families feel it."
Breah Rio's told me because Anthony Dia never came home to his family on the 4th of July, she wanted to show what law enforcement goes through in their career. Anthony Dia's story resonated with her.
"My dad's in law enforcement and he has kids the exact same age as me," said Breah Rios, Dancer Honoring Anthony Dia, and law enforcement.
Breah discovered his story when she was 9-years-old, for the past six months she's been dancing for law enforcement honoring all the fallen officers in the line of duty using Anthony Dia's last call in the music she dances to.
For the second anniversary of Anthony Dia's death, she flew 2,000 miles to dance for his family.
"We never knew each other, they came all the way here to support my son and support law enforcement and support us," said Tony Dia, Anthony Dia's Father. "It's comforting."
On the day of her performance, the Anthony Dia Foundation presented Breah with an appreciation award and many gifts, thanking her for her dedication to honoring law enforcement.
"The song started and I was already crying," said Jaymie Dia.
Even though Breah's dance, can be a bit political... she still wanted to show her support for law enforcement passionately through dance.
"If I could dance for every fallen officer I would," said Breah."Police mean a lot to me but the Dia family is extra special, I hope to continue to dance for causes that are important."
The Dia Family told me that they now consider Breah a part of their family.
"What an incredible little girl," said Jaymie Dia. "She's only 10-years-old but just so far ahead of herself."
Breah's mom told me she would be flying back to Toledo, Ohio for the 5th anniversary to dance again, honoring Anthony Dia.
"It's just is getting the word out there," said Breah. "That's all that really matters."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.