UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - On Saturday, March 5th, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received 911 calls regarding shots fired in Milton Freewater, Oregon.
The initial reports stated there were possibly victims from the shooting. Sheriff's Office Deputies were assisted by Oregon State Police, Milton Freewater Police, Oregon State Police Crime Lab, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office and Walla Walla Police, where they conducted an initial investigation.
Upon investigation, officers on scene confirmed an 18-year-old male from Milton-Freewater had gunshot wounds. Prior to officers arriving, the victim had been transported from the address of the shooting in a private vehicle to St. Mary's Hospital, in Walla Walla.
The 18-year-old had gave in to his injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at St. Mary's. The initial investigation indicates the victim was involved in a confrontation at the residence with another male, leading up to the shooting.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
