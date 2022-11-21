2 found dead after shots fired at The Landing in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Two people were found dead at The Landing in Renton Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to shots fired around 2:40 p.m. outside the theater complex.
It may have been a murder-suicide, witnesses told Renton police.
There is no danger to the public, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to call 911 and reference case No. 22-12389.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
