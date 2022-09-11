PASCO, Wash.-
2022 Pasco Fiery Foods Festival takes place at Peanuts Park
- Briana Chavez Digital Reporter
Briana Chavez
NBC Right Now Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Currently in Kennewick
81°
83° / 55°
6 PM
81°
7 PM
77°
8 PM
73°
9 PM
72°
10 PM
70°
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Level 3 Mandatory Evacuation North of Hwy 2
- Stolen cell phone exposes theft at Ranch & Home
- Cougar spotted in Yakima park
- UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway
- UPDATE: Chase ends with officer-involved shooting
- West Richland PD needs help identifying suspects
- UPDATE: Goat Rocks Fire now getting State Fire Mobilization Resources
- Cash assistance programs increase grants supporting low-income Washingtonians 65+, blind or disabled
- UPDATE: Driver dies, brother survives in Grant County crash
- Actor Megan Hilty's sister, brother-in-law and nephew were among the 10 victims in the floatplane crash near Seattle
Images
Videos
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
© Copyright 2022 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.