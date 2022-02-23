30-year old Pasco resident arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Kennewick, WA - Kennewick Police Officers found a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory just off W Canal Dr. Tuesday at about 6:30 pm.
When they found the stolen vehicle, it was occupied by a 30-year old Pasco resident who was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.
Through their investigation, officers found the male had a felony burglary warrant. He was booked into the Benton County Jail for Burglary 2nd Degree warrant and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.
The vehicle was returned to the owner.
