Increasing clouds and warm today with a chance for scattered afternoon-evening mountain showers/t-storms. A few showers could slide down the east slopes into the Kittitas Valley between 4-8 PM. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
An upper-level low is going to hang out in the Gulf of Alaska through the weekend sending a series of weather disturbance in our direction. The first will bring a few showers and storms to the mountains this afternoon/evening. We could also see a hit or miss shower overnight from the Columbia Basin into the Blues, lows in the 50s-60s. Another disturbance arrives Thursday afternoon with showers/storms in northcentral Oregon and spreading north through the evening. Any thunderstorm that does develop will be capable of locally moderate-heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail and lightning. Friday looks mainly dry with just a slight chance of a stray shower and cooler, highs in the mid 70s-near 80 with lows in the 50s.
Cooler with more rain this weekend as several systems race across the Pacific Northwest. The first arrives Saturday morning with scattered showers/t-storms and temps falling into the low 70s and lows in the 50s. This is quickly followed by another system Sunday with increasing showers and a few thunderstorms, highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s-50s. Breezy and dry early next week as ridging returns, highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.