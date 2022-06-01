Increasing clouds and warm today with a chance for scattered afternoon-evening mountain showers/t-storms.  A few showers could slide down the east slopes into the Kittitas Valley between 4-8 PM.  Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
 
An upper-level low is going to hang out in the Gulf of Alaska through the weekend sending a series of weather disturbance in our direction.  The first will bring a few showers and storms to the mountains this afternoon/evening.  We could also see a hit or miss shower overnight from the Columbia Basin into the Blues, lows in the 50s-60s.  Another disturbance arrives Thursday afternoon with showers/storms in northcentral Oregon and spreading north through the evening.  Any thunderstorm that does develop will be capable of locally moderate-heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail and lightning.  Friday looks mainly dry with just a slight chance of a stray shower and cooler, highs in the mid 70s-near 80 with lows in the 50s.
 
Cooler with more rain this weekend as several systems race across the Pacific Northwest.  The first arrives Saturday morning with scattered showers/t-storms and temps falling into the low 70s and lows in the 50s.  This is quickly followed by another system Sunday with increasing showers and a few thunderstorms, highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s-50s.  Breezy and dry early next week as ridging returns, highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
 