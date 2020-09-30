Sunny, warmer and a little hazy this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
The strong upper level ridge continues to dominate the west coast. This will produce more warm and dry days with cool nights. Daytime highs will be running 10 to 20 degrees above average. Giving us a good chance of breaking record highs by the end of the week. Highs in the mid-upper 80s and lows in the mid-upper 40s.
Hazy skies and high level smoke will begin to move into the region later today-Friday. This smoke is originating from the ongoing wildfires across northern California. Most of this smoke has been blown off the northern coast of CA and southern coast of OR. It's now getting caught up in the anticyclonic (clockwise) flow around the upper level ridge (high pressure) as it slowly drifts east. At this time, I'm not expecting any significant impact to our air quality as this smoke will generally be at 5,000 ft or above.
A weak disturbance will flatten the ridge a bit late Saturday-Sunday, allowing slightly cooler air to spill over the Cascades. Highs cool into the low 80s. Ridging returns early next week with no rain in the forecast through next Thursday.